Lions' Kalif Raymond: Injures ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Giants.
Raymond remained on the turf for a spell at the end of a late third-quarter play and eventually was deemed questionable to return. He gathered in both of his targets for 37 yards prior to his exit.
