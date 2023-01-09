Raymond caught four of six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Green Bay.

Raymond finished as the Lions' leading receiver in a game where No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-49-0) struggled to break free against the Packers' elite secondary. The veteran wideout carved out a nice role with Detroit this season, finishing with 51 receptions and 682 receiving yards, both of which set new high-water marks for his career. Raymond figures to fill a similar role with the Lions in 2023, likely drawing attention from those in deeper formats.