Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Raymond (ankle) is unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Raymond is typically a tertiary target in the Detroit passing attack, but if he hadn't been nursing an ankle injury of his own, he might have been a candidate to see an expanded role Thursday with the status of top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) uncertain for Week 14. The Lions will list Raymond as a non-participant Tuesday for the second straight practice, and he's expected to be formally ruled out for the Week 14 game following the release of Wednesday's injury report.