Raymond caught his only target for 20 yards and added 15 yards on a punt return in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Raymond was making his return to action after missing two weeks with an ankle injury, and he was only on the field for 11 offensive plays. He was outpaced by rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa (39) in offensive snaps, though TeSlaa failed to reel in his only target. Raymond has yet to find the end zone through the air this season, and he's now caught 16 of 20 targets for 170 yards over 12 contests this year.