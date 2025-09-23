Raymond caught one of two targets for four yards in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens.

Raymond remains an afterthought on offense for Detroit, and his production dropped for the third week in a row. The wide receiver is firmly behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the depth chart, and his weekly upside is greatly reduced as a result. On the year, he's caught four of six targets for 34 yards, while also adding a nine-yard carry over three games.