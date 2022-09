Raymond saw two targets but did not record a catch during Sunday's 38-35 loss to Philadelphia.

Each of Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds logged at least 55 offensive snaps, leaving just a few to spare for Raymond and Quintez Cephus. While Raymond still earned two targets on his seven snaps, he didn't do anything with them. As long as everyone stays healthy, there is no reason to think that his playing time or production could spike in anytime soon.