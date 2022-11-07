Raymond caught three of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 15-9 win over Green Bay.

With Josh Reynolds (back), DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) sidelined, Raymond again logged nearly every offensive snap alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. While this is Raymond's lowest output since he started becoming a big part of the offense in Week 4, Detroit somehow only needed to pass 26 times to win against a Green Bay defense that is stronger against the pass than the run. Raymond should have a good chance to rebound in Week 10 against Chicago, especially if Reynolds remains out.