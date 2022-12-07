Raymond missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.
Raymond has a few days to get healthy before Sunday's matchup with Minnesota, though he's only the fourth or fifth wide receiver now that DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds all are healthy. Chark and Reynolds got most of the playing time alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, with Raymond playing only 13 snaps and Williams taking eight in his NFL debut. Prior to that, Raymond had played more than three-fourths of Detroit's offensive snaps in seven straight games, averaging 3.7 catches for 46.9 yards on 5.1 targets in that stretch. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this year even with 382 receiving yards, 218 return yards and 24 rushing yards.