Raymond (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Since sustaining a knee injury during the Lions' regular-season finale, Raymond has failed to appear in either of the team's first two playoff games. His chances to play in the NFC Championship Game seem slim after beginning Detroit's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs and he will almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to practice in full Friday.
