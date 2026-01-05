Raymond caught 24 of 30 targets for 289 yards and one touchdown while also adding 19 yards on two carries over 15 contests during the regular season. He also added 161 kickoff-return yards and 241 yards and a score as a punt returner.

Raymond finished fifth on the team in receiving yards while his one receiving touchdown ranked fourth at his position behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (11), Jameson Williams (seven) and Isaac TeSlaa (six) this season. The wideout was able to reel in seven more passes than he did during the 2024 campaign, but his 24 catches still represented the second-fewest of his five seasons in Detroit. Raymond appears to be most valuable as a special-teams asset, and he'll enter the offseason as a free agent.