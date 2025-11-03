Raymond failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Raymond's role on Detroit's offense has diminished since the beginning of the season, as he's caught just three of four targets for 17 yards over the team's last four contests. He was relatively ineffective as a kick returner in Week 9 as well, tallying only 15 yards across two returns. Despite this underwhelming stretch, the veteran wideout from Holy Cross is expected to remain the Lions' No. 3 receiver and top kick returner heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Commanders.