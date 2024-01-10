Raymond (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday and isn't considered likely to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Rams, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

Raymond was injured during the Week 18 win over Minnesota and apparently is considered even less likely to play than TE Sam LaPorta, who coach Dan Campbell referred to as having an "outside shot" earlier this week. WR Jameson Williams (ankle) returning to practice alleviates much of the concern about how a potential Raymond absence would impact the offense, but the Lions also need a replacement punt returner if their No. 4 wideout can't go this Sunday. Options to replace Raymond on returns could include fellow wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amon-Ra St. Brown.