Raymond (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday and isn't considered likely to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Rams, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Raymond was injured during the Week 18 win over Minnesota and apparently is considered even less likely to play than tight end Sam LaPorta, whom coach Dan Campbell referred to as having an "outside shot" to suit up Sunday earlier this week. Wide receiver Jameson Williams (ankle) made his return to practice Wednesday, and the likelihood that Williams will be available for the wild-card round alleviates much of the concern about how a potential Raymond absence would impact the offense, but the Lions also need a replacement punt returner if their No. 4 wideout can't go this Sunday. Options to replace Raymond on returns could include fellow wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amon-Ra St. Brown.