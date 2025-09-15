Raymond caught his only target for 14 yards and turned one carry into nine yards in Sunday's 52-21 win over the Bears.

Raymond was once again quiet in Week 2, playing just 32 offensive snaps in Detroit's dominant victory. The wide receiver snagged his only catch of the day on the team's third possession of the contest, but he did garner 15 more offensive snaps than rookie Isaac TeSlaa, so Raymond does still appear to be the No. 3 option at his position behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. With many mouths to feed on offense in Detroit, Raymond doesn't offer much weekly upside for fantasy managers, and his greatest impact for the team comes as a punt returner.