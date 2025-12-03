Raymond (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Cowboys.

Raymond thus will sit out a second game in a row due to an ankle injury that he sustained Week 12. Meanwhile, the Lions are listing top WR Amon-Ra St. Brown as questionable due to his own ankle issue. If St. Brown ends up inactive as well, Jameson Williams will be the clear top option at the position for Detroit, with Isaac TeSlaa, Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett also on hand for targets. Raymond's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Rams.