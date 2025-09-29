Raymond caught two of three targets for 13 yards and also added a 65-yard punt-return touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

Raymond was able to match his season highs in catches and targets, but he was still a rather unimpactful part of what the team did on offense. The wide receiver did make his mark on special teams, returning a punt for a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter, which was his first trip to the end zone in any capacity since Week 8 of the 2024 campaign. Through four games this season, Raymond has reeled in six of nine targets for 47 yards, while also compiling 60 yards on kickoff returns and 114 yards as a punt returner.