Raymond (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reports.

Raymond practiced without limitations all week, but he'll need to be removed from injured reserve and added back to the roster in order to make his return from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 12. Even if Raymond gets clearance to play, he'll likely work behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick on Detroit's wide receiver depth chart in a game that will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC.