Raymond (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

After sitting out the Lions' first two practice sessions of the week, Raymond returned to the field Friday in a limited capacity. While Raymond wasn't able to avoid taking a designation into the weekend, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press relays that the receiver is expected to play. However, with the Lions' receiving corps at close to full strength and with rookie first-round Jameson Williams likely to see at least a slight uptick in opportunities after playing only eight snaps on offense in last week's win over the Jaguars in his NFL debut, Raymond's playing time may only drop from here. Raymond already saw his snap count take a significant last week, when he was on the field for just 16 percent of the Lions' offensive plays as the team's No. 4 wideout.