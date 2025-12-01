Raymond (ankle) did not practice Monday.

Raymond was injured in the Lions' Week 12 win over the Giants and missed last Thursday's loss to the Packers. If both Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are unable to play Thursday night against Dallas, the Lions would likely roll with a three-wide set of Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tom Kennedy. It's also notable that Sam LaPorta (back) remains on injured reserve.