Raymond (ankle) was a limited participant Thursday.

Raymond sat out the Lions' last two games due to the ankle injury, but he could be on a path to playing this Sunday versus the Rams after turning in a pair of limited practices to kick off Week 15 prep. If available this weekend, Raymond could take back No. 3 receiver duties from Isaac TeSlaa in addition to serving as Detroit's top punt returner. However, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp told Richard Silva of The Detroit News on Thursday that Tom Kennedy will keep working as Detroit's top kickoff returner after filling in admirably for Raymond in that capacity the past two weeks.