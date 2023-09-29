Raymond caught one pass for minus-two yards and rushed once for 40 yards during Thursday's win over the Packers.

Raymond logged about half of the offensive snaps he had seen in each of the past two games as Detroit spent most of the second half running the ball. While he did next to nothing as a receiver in the first half anyway, Raymond still made an impact on punt returns and his 40-yard scamper on an end-around was the biggest reason Detroit was able to quickly gain a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter. More valuable in real terms than in fantasy, Raymond will enter a Week 5 matchup with Carolina as nothing more than a differentiating option in single-game DFS contests.