Raymond caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Monday night's 24-9 win over Tampa Bay.

Raymond was able to secure his first catches since Week 4, playing 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 7. The wide receiver still appears to have the edge on rookie Isaac TeSlaa for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, logging 18 more offensive snaps than TeSlaa in the contest. Raymond has now caught nine of 12 targets for 64 yards over seven games this season.