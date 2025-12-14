Raymond (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Rams.

Raymond missed Detroit's past two games due to an ankle issue, but he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and is set to return to game action. He had been working as the Lions' No. 3 wideout prior to getting hurt, but with Isaac TeSlaa producing two TDs in the two weeks during Raymond's absence, the pair could be competing for offensive snaps moving forward. Raymond should, however, take back his role as the team's lead punt returner.