Raymond (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Raymond was unable to return to this past Sunday's overtime win over the Giants due to the ankle injury, and he's now been estimated as a non-participant on each of Detroit's first two Week 13 practice reports. The Lions aren't expected to hold a traditional practice session Wednesday, but Raymond will likely need to take part in at least some on-field activity to have a shot at playing Thursday against the Packers. Raymond's potential absence for the Thanksgiving Day game could create an opening for rookie Isaac TeSlaa (hand) to see more snaps behind fellow wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.