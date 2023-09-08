Raymond caught one pass (one target) for 20 yards during Thursday's 21-20 win over the Chiefs.

Raymond only saw one look in what ended up being a much slower-paced game than expected. Meanwhile, Josh Reynolds operated as the clear No. 2 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown while Marvin Jones handled the No. 3 role. Even though Raymond has the ability to pop for a big play or two on any given week, he won't even be worth a dart throw in DFS formats if he is the No. 6 receiving option behind the top receivers plus tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.