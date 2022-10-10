Raymond caught five of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England.

Despite Amon-Ra St. Brown returning for this game, the absences of DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) allowed Raymond to easily log a new season high in snaps. While this allowed the wideout to put together a modestly productive fantasy outing in PPR contexts, the 5-foot-8 Raymond didn't really do any real damage to a Patriots defense that largely kept the Lions in their own territory for most of the game. With Chark possibly returning after Detroit's Week 6 bye, Raymond could easily return to seeing low offensive snap counts in Week 7 against Dallas.