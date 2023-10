Raymond caught two passes on four targets for 24 yards while rushing once for minus-two yards during Monday's win over Las Vegas.

Even though Raymond ran as the fourth receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams, he finished second among the bunch in most receiving categories. However, he only logged about a quarter of the offensive snaps, and he probably won't see much more than that in any game going forward with Detroit prioritizing the development of Williams.