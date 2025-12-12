Raymond (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond suffered an ankle injury Week 12 against the Giants and missed the Lions' last two contests as a result. After logging three consecutive limited practices this week, he's put himself in a position to return to action Sunday, but his status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to suit up, he could be eased back in, as Isaac TeSlaa has taken on an expanded workload alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams during Raymond's absence.