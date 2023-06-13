Raymond has been active at OTAs as both a wide receiver and return man, Mike O'Hara of the Lions' official site reports.

Raymond bounced around the league for a half-decade before settling in Detroit the past two seasons and catching 95 passes for 1,192 yards and four touchdowns over 33 games (21 starts). He's never truly been viewed as a starter but has ended up playing a lot on offense due to injuries ahead of him, and he's also been one of the better punt returner during that time, averaging 11.2 yards on 21 returns in 2021 and 13.2 yards on 20 chances in 2022. Raymond turns 29 in August and seems unlikely to go much beyond his production from the last two years, but he does have another opportunity to earn regular snaps with Jameson Williams suspended for the first six weeks. With Amon-Ra St. Brown primarily manning the slot, Raymond's main competition for perimeter snaps in September should come from Marvin Jones and Josh Reynolds.