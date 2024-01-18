Raymond (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Raymond has yet to experience any on-field work since injuring his knee Week 18 versus the Vikings, but coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that the wide receiver is "better," and the Lions won't know for sure if he has a chance to return this weekend until "Friday or Saturday." As a result, Raymond's listing on Friday's practice report may be key in terms of his odds of suiting up for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Buccaneers.