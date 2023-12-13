Raymond caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

Raymond operated as the Lions' No. 4 wideout Sunday, playing just 23 of Detroit's 65 offensive snaps. In 13 games this season, the veteran has recorded 29 receptions for 387 yards and one touchdown as a member of the Lions' crowded receiving corps. Raymond limited playing time, however, make him difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production each week. The 29-year-old will look to make the most of his opportunities in Week 15 when the Lions host the Broncos.