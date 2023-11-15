Raymond was limited in practice Wednesday by an ankle injury.

More often than not this season, Raymond's weekly snap share has resided between 20 and 40 percent, having surpassed the latter just two times in a nine games. His two catches (on four targets) for 46 yards during this past Sunday's win at the Chargers was one of his better tallies on the campaign, but now that he's dealing with a health concern, his status will be monitored as the week continues to get a sense of his availability for a Week 11 matchup with the Bears.