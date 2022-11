Raymond caught three of seven targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

The return of DJ Chark (ankle) corresponded with Raymond matching his season high in targets, but Raymond put up the lowest yardage of any game this season in which he had at least four looks. However, until Chark and/or Jameson Williams (knee) is up to speed in the offense, Raymond won't be hurting for snaps. Next up is a Week 12 matchup with Buffalo.