Raymond caught four of six targets for 35 yards during Thursday's loss to Buffalo.

Despite DJ Chark (73 percent of offensive snaps) reverting to his prominent early-season role, Raymond (79 percent) remained a fixture in the offensive lineup alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown (88 percent). However, he yet again came a long ways from producing a fantasy-worthy stat line, and Raymond remains without a touchdown since the 2021 regular-season finale. With Jameson Williams (knee) a threat to steal snaps in the coming weeks, no fantasy managers should be counting on Raymond for statistical production down the stretch.