Raymond caught three of three targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 42-24 win over Carolina.

Drawing the start at wide receiver with Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) sidelined, Raymond finished second among Lions wide receivers in snaps, targets and receiving yards despite the availability of Jameson Williams. Raymond also continued to serve as the team's punt returner, but he didn't have a clean opportunity to gain any yardage there. Raymond could handle increased offensive responsibilities should St. Brown continue to miss time, but he may be hard to trust otherwise with so many mouths to feed in the Lions passing game.