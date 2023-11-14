Raymond caught two of four targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

While most of his production came on a 41-yard catch in the fourth quarter, Raymond continues to be among the most targeted and effective Lions receivers relative to the number of routes he actually runs. However, the punt-return specialist won't be much of a fantasy factor as long as he is only logging around a quarter of the offensive snaps on a game-to-game basis. Not helping matters is that two other deep threats, Jameson Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones, loom as candidates to steal some of Raymond's targets on deep passes down the stretch.