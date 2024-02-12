Raymond (knee) caught 35 passes on 44 targets for 489 yards with one touchdown while rushing seven times for 75 yards over 17 games in 2023.

While he didn't reach the four touchdowns he scored in 2021 or the 652 yards he totaled in 2022, Raymond put together yet another respectable season as a tertiary option in Detroit's high-flying offense while pitching in at punt returner as well. He rarely needed much playing time to do it, either, given that Raymond topped 30 percent of the offensive snaps in just six games and only topped four targets twice. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson surprisingly coming back as Detroit's offensive coordinator, Raymond -- who remains under contract through 2025 -- should be back in 2024 as an interesting gadget player on offense and a key player on special teams.