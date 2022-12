Raymond brought in his only target for 56 yards while rushing once for eight yards during Saturday's loss to the Panthers.

Remaining in the No. 4 role at wideout, Raymond made a huge play to get the Lions into scoring position at one point. He also had a longer run than any of Detroit's running backs, displaying how tough of a day it was for the Lions on the ground. Next up for Raymond is a Week 17 matchup with the Bears.