Raymond caught five of six targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

With DJ Chark (absence) sidelined, the second-quarter injury to Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) effectively threw Raymond into the No. 2 wideout role behind Josh Reynolds. Raymond not only delivered from a receiving standpoint, but he also threw a memorable block at one point as well. With Chark set to miss to miss at least the next three games and Jameson Williams (knee) still on the NFI list, Raymond could again play a significant role on offense depending on whether St. Brown can clear concussion protocol in time for next Sunday's matchup with Miami.