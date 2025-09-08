Raymond caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

Raymond was pretty much an afterthought on offense in Week 1, garnering just three looks from quarterback Jared Goff, which ranked sixth on the team. The wide receiver is firmly behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the depth chart, while rookie Isaac TeSlaa figures to see a larger role as the season goes on. Raymond remains more of a special-teams asset than an offensive weapon as the 2025 campaign has gotten underway.