Raymond caught both of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over Jacksonville.
Raymond was able to secure a pair of catches after going without a reception in Week 10 against the Texans, notching his highest yardage total since Week 7. The wide receiver continues to operate as a small piece in a massively successful Detroit offense, reeling in 16 catches for 204 yards over 10 games in 2024.
More News
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Absent from injury report•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Questionable to return Sunday night•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: One catch in Week 9•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Scores twice in Week 8•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Role could increase sans Williams•
-
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Notches first touchdown of 2024•