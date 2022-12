Raymond secured two of two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

After seeing a massive role reduction last week in the return of Josh Reynolds and the debut of Jameson Williams, Raymond saw another dip in playing time Sunday at the benefit of Williams. With Reynolds likely to maintain his spot as the No. 3 wideout given his productivity in the offense this year, Raymond stands to lose more and more snaps if Detroit wants to keep getting more out of Williams.