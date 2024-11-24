Raymond (foot) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts.
The wide receiver and punt returner got injured on a third-quarter punt return. Raymond did not catch his only target on the day before exiting, though he did return two punts for 30 yards. Allen Robinson might see more snaps in his absence.
