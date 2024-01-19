Raymond (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Buccaneers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With no on-field reps to speak of this week, Raymond wasn't in a great position to return to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the regular-season finale against the Vikings, and indeed he won't be available to the Lions offense Sunday. With Raymond sidelined, Detroit will continue to roll with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds as its top three wide receivers this weekend.
