Raymond (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Buccaneers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With no on-field reps to speak of this week, Raymond wasn't in a great position to return to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the regular-season finale against the Vikings, and indeed he won't be available to the Lions offense Sunday. With Raymond sidelined, Detroit will continue to roll with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds as its top three wide receivers this weekend.