Raymond (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond injured his knee in Week 18 and was subsequently unable to practice prior to being ruled out for Sunday's playoff opener. On the bright side, fellow wide receiver Jameson Williams (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation, so the Lions will have top three wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams and Josh Reynolds available. With Raymond ruled out, Donovan Peoples-Jones could step up as both a depth receiver and punt returner.