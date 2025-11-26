Raymond (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Raymond made an early exit from Sunday's win over the Giants, leaving rookie Isaac TeSlaa (wrist) as the No. 3 receiver in an offense that has cut back on use of multi-TE formations due to injuries. TeSlaa is listed as questionable for Thursday, but he's seemingly on track to play, whereas TEs Sam LaPorta (IR - back) and Brock Wright (neck) definitely will be out.