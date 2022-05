Pimpleton was "electric" in the open field during the portions of Detroit's rookie minicamp that were open to the media, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Only two FBS players with at least 10 punt returns averaged more return yards than Pimpleton did at Central Michigan in 2021. While Detroit just gave Kalif Raymond nearly $3 million for the upcoming season to presumably handle that role in Detroit, Pimpleton seems like solid depth to have on hand in case something happens.