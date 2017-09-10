Play

Redfern (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

This injury came from a bobbled snap that led to Redfern taking off down the right sideline and taking a big hit from a Cardinals' defender. Kicker Matt Prater will take over the punting duties pending Redfern's return.

