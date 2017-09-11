Play

Redfern suffered a torn ACL, MCL and partial tear of a patellar tendon, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The injury ends up being as serious as originally thought after Redfern collided with Arizona players in Sunday's season opener. The team will now need to sign on another punter for the remainder of the regular season.

