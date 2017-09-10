Redfern (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

If this injury extends past Week 1, it could begin to threaten Redfern's status as a starting punter -- tough luck for his first NFL game. Kicker Matt Prater will continue to handle the punting duties against Arizona, but expect the Lions to bring in another punter if Redfern isn't ready for the Week 2 matchup with the Giants.